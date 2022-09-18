Governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that Nigeria is troubled because people are hungry and out of job due to mismanagement of the nation’s economy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this on Saturday at an empowerment programme for the people of Ika Federal Constituency of the State, organised by the member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Victor Nwokolo, at Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North East local government area.

The governor, who was in company of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and State chairman of PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso, commended Nwokolo for his gesture in giving hope to the hopeless, describing the event as “empowerment programme with a difference”

He added that even students were having lots of challenges because their parents could not meet their needs owing to the level of poverty resulting from ineptitude of the APC-led Federal Government.

Okowa, therefore, urged Nigerians to support the PDP, saying it was the only party with clear understanding of the nation’s challenges and has clear solution to rescue the nation.

“The important thing is that we know the issues troubling our nation and we have a clear pathway for rescuing and rebuilding the nation,” he said.

He commended Nwokolo for the empowerment and noted that it was a show of love to the people and prayed that the beneficiaries would utilise the items and equipment for the common good of the people.

“I also pray that the students who benefitted from this gesture will study hard and become successful for the good of their families and our people,” Okowa added.

Earlier, Hon. Nwokolo had said that his motive for the empowerment programme was to restore hope to the hopeless amid rising hunger and poverty in the land.

Items presented to beneficiaries at the ceremony included cars, mini buses, tricycles, cassava processing machines, oil processing mills, block processing equipment, generators, transformers, sewing machines, educational grants and motorcycles.