A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo has alleged that the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has perfected a plot to scuttle the March 18 governorship election in the state.

He added that the plot includes the use of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and security agencies.

Ardo who disclosed this at a press briefing in Jalingo warned that the plan is exposed and the electorates are sufficiently sensitized to resist any such attempt.

The Taraba State Coordinator of Independent Grassroot Presidential Campaign Council (IGPCC) of the President elect Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu insisted that extensive interaction with people at the grassroots and other relevant stakeholders shows that the PDP is jittery due to the outcome of the Presidential election and the general acceptance of the APC in the state and have resolved to use other means to win the election at all costs.

“We have gathered reliably that the PDP has perfected plans to rig the March 18th general election in Taraba State. We are aware that they intend using some INEC officials and security agencies to achieve their aims. We want to warn that the electorates have been well informed and are ready to tackle them.

“The scheme is to ensure that election materials arrive very late especially in the hinterlands so that the election will run into the night when they will perform their devilish acts.

“Another tactic is to make sure that certain sensitive materials do not come to the polling units at all or they will bring fake results sheets and create confusion.

“To this effect, they are working with some INEC officials to replace some of the persons that were initially trained with their own cronies. They are also working with some security personnels especially the Mopol to intimidate people and create tension.”

“I want to inform them that they will do this at their own peril. The president has warned that anyone who tries to scuttle this process will be dealt with decisively and that is what will happen. The electorates have also been warned to not take the law into their own hands but to protect their votes at all cost in line with the laws of the land.

“We are also aware that some people in the present administration in the state want to use their positions in government to intimidate people on election day. Let them remember that their is no commissioner, Adviser or Government appointees on election day. Before the law, we are all electorates with equal rights. The people are well sensitized and will not allow anyone to tamper with their mandates.

“The security men did very well during the last election and they should not compromise this time. The people are already aware of the schemes. They will do so at their own expense. Election officials must also follow the right channels and ensure that things are done correctly. They should live up to expectations because the risk in doing otherwise could be catastrophic” he warned.

Ardo called on all eligible voters to make sure that they exercise their franchise by going out to cast their votes and protect them with all legal means possible and urged those vying for various political offices to behave responsibly so that at the end, the polls will go on peacefully and transparently like the Presidential and National Assembly election that held a fortnight ago.