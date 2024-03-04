An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Simon Shango, has urged the federal government to revamp the Pulaku Initiative and tailor its approach to better suit the diverse needs of the communities it aims to assist.

Shango emphasised the importance of reevaluating the initiative’s name, suggesting that its current association with Fulani cultural norms could hinder its effectiveness, particularly in regions plagued by long standing conflicts over land resources.

Speaking in Abuja, Shango highlighted the potential risks of implementing the Pulaku Initiative without considering local sensitivities.

He proposed a renaming strategy akin to Radio Nigeria’s approach under former President Obasanjo, which tailored station names to reflect the unique attributes of each state. Shango emphasised the need for customised housing solutions that respect the architectural and cultural heritage of recipient communities.

Shango underscored the importance of selecting beneficiaries based on equitable criteria, rather than political considerations.

He advocated the establishment of grazing reserves away from resettlement areas to minimise conflicts between herders and farmers.

Shango also stressed the significance of preserving indigenous settlement patterns to maintain social harmony, citing the example of the Tiv people in Benue State.

Highlighting the severity of the conflict, Shango lamented the loss of life and destruction of property resulting from decades-long tensions between herders and farmers, particularly in the North Central region.

He expressed hope that the Pulaku Initiative, inaugurated by the Bola Tinubu administration, would offer a viable solution to the crisis. Under the initiative, 1,000 housing units will be constructed across seven states, including Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Katsina, Adamawa, Sokoto, and Kebbi.