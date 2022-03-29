For managing the uncertainties that trailed the March 26, 2022 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has congratulated Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni and members of the committee on the outcome of the exercise.

In a statement signed by its secretary-general, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP also congratulated the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led members National Executive Committee of the APC on their emergence as the party leaders.

The CNPP urged the “new APC leadership to uphold internal party democracy to ensure that the best candidates emerge through APC primaries, particularly ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

Speaking on the experience of the new national chairman of the APC, the CNPP said, “Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu is an experienced politician who has been an active player since the current political dispensation in 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CNPP believes that he understands the core value of internal democracy in a political party and we enjoin his leadership to uphold same and allow members of the party to decide who represent the APC in any election at all levels.

“We congratulate the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for managing the many uncertainties that surrounded the tenure of the committee and successfully delivering on its major assignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We equally congratulate all members of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led members National Executive Committee of the APC on their emergence as the party leaders”, the statement reads.