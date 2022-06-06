A former governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, has warned a national leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be wary of dangers in his quest to secure his party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 elections because he may be swimming against the political tide of the cabal in APC.

Fayose, in an open letter to Tinubu on Monday, said he chose to write the former Lagos State governor following the latter’s outburst in Abeokuta, Ogun State, last week while speaking to party delegates, which he said was an indication that the APC national leader saw political danger ahead and he reacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am writing based on my observed views and the attached possible dangers about your good-self against tomorrow.

“One of the undeniable facts is your outburst in Abeokuta, which is a clear indication that you clearly saw a political danger to which you reacted. This informed the basis of my writing to you now.

“I equally read the reactions of your political allies both in the North and in the South. The reactions gave me great cause for concern for you and your life. Again, I see danger!

“As a knowledgeable student of history whom you are; our great late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the celebrated winner of the June 12, 1993 general election; Alhaji Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, were led to the Golgotha by self acclaimed “champions of democracy.” I am sure the same people may advise you to ignore my advice.

“Going by the handwritings that are now clearly on the wall, if I may comment sir, I see you as one that may be swimming against the political tide of the cabal in your party. They are equally preparing for your actions and reactions and are fully set to contain same as they did to both Awolowo and Abiola.

“Unfortunately, your kingdom has been badly balkanized if what happened in Abeokuta is anything to go by,” Fayose said.

He advised Tinubu to consider a verse in the Holy Bible – Proverbs chapter 22 verse 3 (The Good News Translations), which says: “Sensible people will see trouble coming and avoid it but unthinking people will work into it.”

Fayose, therefore, added, “for reasons of not being misrepresented, I will like to stop here and allow you to take your decisions, good or bad as a wise full-grown adult whom you are.”