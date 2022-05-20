The state congress committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has screened 29 supporters of Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, who are contesting for the Rivers State House of Assembly seats.

When LEADERSHIP Friday visited the APC state secretariat located along Woji Road in GRA, Port Harcourt, it was like a Mecca of sort as the aspirants, who came with some of their supporters, went in one after the other to be screened by Dr Adoyi Omale-led committee.

Speaking with newsmen at the party secretariat, one of the screened aspirants, Hon Innocent Ajaelu, who stated that there is only one APC in Rivers State, described the process as very transparent.

Ajaelu, who is aspiring to represent Oyigbo constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, said initially, they were scared that the process had been hijacked.

He said, “I have just been screened by the committee and the process was transparent. They gave everybody free chance to submit their documents.

“We were scared before that we were not going to be screened because we didn’t know them. Anybody can come from anywhere and claim that party sent them.

“But, having been here today, they showed us evidence that they are from the national secretariat and we submitted ourselves for screening. We were only being careful in order not be in the wrong hands.

“There is no other side, we have only one APC in Rivers State. We are about 29; we are all here and have been screened.

“From what I have seen here, I say what I see, from what I see here, I score the committee 80 percent, except there is something they are not telling us. From what I have seen here, there are no grey areas.”