Heads of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups have passed a vote of confidence in some ministers and other appointees in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The group said the appointees have performed excellently in their less than a year in office.

According to them, the appointees are the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who has brought many innovations into the interior ministry, especially on the issue of passport issuance and renewal; the finance minister, Mr Wale Edun, for his policies on revamping our economy; and the sports development minister, Senator John Enoh, for being proactive and sensitive to the plight of sportsmen and women.

Others are the agriculture and food security minister, Senator Abubakar Kyari for his efforts in ensuring food security and boosting agricultural production, the Central Bank Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso for his reforms in the area of monetary policy and stabilisation of the currency, NDDC boss Dr Samuel Ogbuku for his innovations and activeness in the Niger Delta region among others.

The Heads of APC Support Groups, in a statement by the secretary of the National Movement for Tinubu/Shettima, Abubakar Mohammed, felicitated President Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday night on the occasion of their one year in office.

“We salute the courage and determination of the president for creating a new path of prosperity for our dear nation. As Heads of APC Support Groups that championed the course of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the electoral victory of Mr President through campaigns, awareness, enlightenment and mobilisation during the electioneering process, we are assuring the president that our belief in his ability to deliver remains stronger.

“We are resolute in our support and thus giving our utmost assurance that the president can count on us anytime, any day, towards the fulfilment of his electoral mandates to the people. It is worthy of note that the one-year anniversary of the Renewed Hope Administration has laid a solid foundation for a better and greater Nigeria, even though it has come with sacrifices from Nigerians.

“We believe in the end, Nigerians will appreciate the president more for his boldness in confronting our challenges head-on, especially the removal of the very monster called fuel subsidy, which has been a drainpipe in our economy, benefiting only a few rich and connected individuals in our society. For us as support groups, we use this medium to appreciate Nigerians for their belief in the Renewed Hope Agenda and their patience with the president and his administration despite challenges,” he said.

Mohammed said the president’s overall success in his first year in office is not unconnected with the efforts of the ministers managing different ministries, as their collaboration and ownership of the Renewed Hope Agenda gave birth to many of the successes being celebrated.

He appealed to the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, to stop discrimination in the power sector, which is central and sensitive to the economic fortune of many Nigerians, especially the informal sector.

“We condemned outrightly the sharing of electricity into bands, which has a serious negative impact on many families. Consumers, especially those under the so-called Band A, are having it so hard that many find it difficult to use power for their small and medium-scale businesses,” they said.