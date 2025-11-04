The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has recorded a landslide victory in the just-concluded local government elections in Niger State, clinching all 25 chairmanship seats across the state.

Advertisement

According to the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), the APC also secured 271 councillorship seats, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed to win only three seats—two in Tafa nd one in Rafi local government areas.

The elections, which were held on Saturday, November 1, featured candidates from over 10 political parties, including the PDP, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), among others.

Advertisement

Announcing the results on Monday night, the Commissioner for Operations, NSIEC, Mohammed Liman, said the exercise was conducted in line with existing electoral laws and the commission’s operational guidelines.

“The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) wishes to inform the general public and the people of Niger State that the 2025 local government council chairmanship election was duly conducted across the 25 local governments of the state,” Liman said.

“The commission further confirms that all returning officers appointed for the conduct of the election have formally concluded collation and declaration of results in accordance with the electoral law and the commission’s operational guidelines.

“The commission, after careful review, has approved and ratified the result as announced by the returning officers,” the statement added.

On the councillorship results, the commission confirmed that the APC won 271 out of the 274 wards across the state, while the PDP secured three seats.

“As for the councillors, the commission has approved and ratified the councillorship result as declared by the ward returning officers of the 274 wards in the state. For the avoidance of doubt, APC won 271 seats while PDP won two councillorship seats in Tafa Local Government and one in Rafi Local Government.

“Furthermore, the commission announces that certificates of return will be presented to all the elected chairmen and councillors as scheduled, and relevant stakeholders will be notified accordingly,” Liman stated.

Despite reports of low voter turnout and isolated cases of violence in some areas, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago described the pollS as largely successful, claiming that his local government area witnessed massive participation.

The list released by NSIEC showed APC’s dominance across all 25 local government areas, including Agaie, Bida, Kontagora, Lapai, Bosso, Chanchaga, and Wushishi.

Among the newly elected chairmen are Sayuti Ibrahim Halilu (Agaie), Usman Mohammed (Bida), Mustapha Jibrin (Chanchaga), Lawal Yusuf (Kontagora), and Mohammed Lokogoma (Wushishi).

The results also indicated wide margins between APC and its closest rivals in several councils. In Bosso, APC garnered 29,140 votes against PDP’s 6,039. Similar outcomes were recorded in Gbako (32,310 vs 7,363 PDP), Suleja (61,877 vs 1,146 SDP), and Lapai (43,604 vs 2,639 SDP and 1,429 PDP).

In Bida LGA, the APC secured 40,868 votes compared to PDP’s 8,386, while in Chanchaga, the ruling party polled 25,340 votes, leaving PDP, SDP, and Labour Party far behind with 10,216, 1,137, and 313 votes, respectively.