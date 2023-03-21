All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has enjoined its supporters to be calm, peaceful and resist acts of provocation following the emergence of the NNPP’s Abba Kabir-Yusuf as the winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba yesterday in Kano.

He assured members and supporters of the party as well as people of the state of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje administration’s commitment to protect lives and property.

The APC is carefully analyzing the election process and collation of results with a view to taking decisions at the appropriate time.

He urged the members to continue to be resolute, loyal and faithful to the party.