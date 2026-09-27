The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 17 chairmanship seats contested in Saturday’s Local Government Area (LGA) elections in Yobe State.

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YSIEC) declared the results on Sunday at its headquarters in Damaturu, the state capital, following the conclusion of voting, counting and collation of results across the state.

Declaring the results, YSIEC chairman, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Yabani, described the conduct of the election as “hitch-free”, saying the exercise was successfully conducted across all the 178 electoral wards and 17 LGAs.

Yabani said 10 political parties participated in the election, fielding candidates for the chairmanship positions across the 17 LGAs and councillorship seats in the 178 wards.

He said, “This robust participation reflects how keenly contested the elections were in several local government areas in the state.”

According to him, following the close of polls on Saturday, votes were counted and collated, with councillors’ results declared at the ward levels, while chairmanship results were declared at the respective local government collation centres.

“In line with the powers vested in the Commission, I shall now proceed to present the official summary of the scores obtained by the respective chairmanship candidates across the seventeen (17) Local Government Councils,” Yabani said.

The results announced by the commission showed that the APC won all 17 chairmanship seats.

In Bade LGA, Musa Kalan Dagona of the APC polled 54,312 votes, while the APC candidate in Bursari secured 24,331 votes.

Bukar Adamu won Damaturu LGA with 18,465 votes, while Abdulmumini Usaini secured 61,326 votes in Fika LGA.

Baba Goni Bade won Fune LGA with 74,411 votes, while Alhaji Mohammed Musa secured 35,832 votes in Geidam.

In Gujba, Alhaji Dala Mala polled 27,900 votes, while Alhaji Dayyabu Ilu won Gulani with 35,999 votes.

Umaru Aguwa Jakusko secured 47,653 votes in Jakusko, while Alhaji Umara Mohammed won Karasuwa with 39,320 votes.

In Machina, Idriss Mai Bukar polled 24,092 votes, while Samaila Musa won Nangere with 37,780 votes.

Mohammed Ahmed Mairami secured 45,836 votes in Nguru, while Alhaji Salisu Muktari won Potiskum with 58,705 votes.

Mohammed Lamido Musa Tarmuwa won Tarmuwa LGA with 19,500 votes, while Hon. Zanna Zakariya secured 35,848 votes in Yunusari.

In Yusufari, Adam Jibrin won with 31,930 votes.

Despite the APC’s sweep of the chairmanship positions, two opposition parties won councillorship seats in the election.

The African Peoples Party (APP) won a councillorship seat in Fune LGA, while the Action Democratic Party (ADP) secured a councillorship seat in Karasuwa LGA.

The YSIEC chairman said the commission would continue with the necessary processes arising from the concluded election.