The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Presidential Campaign Team, on Friday, donated food and non-food items to internally displaced persons at the IDP camp in Area One, Abuja.

Items donated include 100 bags of rice, 500 yams, 100 cartons of instant noodles, 30 cartons of oil, 500 wrappers and an undisclosed amount of money as empowerment grants for young people in the camp.

Speaking at the event, wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who led the delegation, said the purpose of the visit was to present food items and provide cash grants with which many youths in the camp can be economically empowered.

She stated that they were aware of the yearnings of those in the camp to have their children educated and supported in their quest to become financially empowered, and pledged continued support for IDPs not just in the camp, but across the country.

She further pledged to work towards the resettlement of all IDPs across the country should her husband, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, win the presidential election in 2023.

“I believe that all those in IDP camps when the time comes, will be resettled, because this camp is dehumanising. We can’t live in our homes and expect our brothers and sisters to be sleeping in sheds. I’m speaking for me and I believe I’m speaking for Mrs. Shettima, that we will make sure that we continually remind our husbands of the plight of these people, that they have to be resettled.

“These are young promising children with a very bright future. We can see most of them are educated, we can see they have dreams, they have aspirations. Nigeria belongs to all, no matter from what background,” she said.

In her remarks, Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the APC vice-presidential candidate, expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in battling the Boko Haram insurgency, as such efforts ensured that areas like Gwoza in Borno State were recaptured from insurgents.

She urged the IDPs to support the APC at the polls and assured them of the party’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

The Women Leader of the camp, Leatu Ayuba, expressed appreciation to the APC Women Presidential Campaign Team on behalf of the IDPs. She said that the visit was a special one as no other political party or candidate has shown concern about their welfare.

“I am very happy and today is our festive day. We appreciate them and we have never had any other presidential candidate reach out to us this way. May Almighty God bless them,” she said.

Also in the delegation were: the national coordinator of the women’s team, Asabe Vilita-Bashir and her deputy, Lauretta Onochie, wife of the Senator representing Lagos West, Temitope Adeola and wife of the secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bukola Faleke.