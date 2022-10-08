The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel, has fulfilled his promise to the flood victims in Yobe State.

Hon. Israel made good his promise to the flood victims by transferring the sum of N2 million to the Yobe State APC Youth Leader, Hon. Babangida Adamu, for onward distribution to the people of Jibam community of the State, who are victims of the flood.

The national youth leader made this known in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle.

He said he made the donation in the name of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu.

He described the issue as a personal one to him as he was once a victim of flood incident.

Hw wrote, “This morning, I transferred N2million to my Yobe State Youth Leader – Hon Babaginda Adamu Jajere, for onward distribution to the people of Jimbam community, in fulfilment of my pledge during my visit, in the name of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Kashim Shettima, Gov Mai Mala Buni, Senator Adamu Abdullahi and Hon Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar D Aliyu – true Yobe son.

“This issue is personal to me, because until last September, I lived in a community that was affected by the release of Oyan Dam during rainy season. My family and I had to leave our residence every year for up to five months to stay with relatives due to the flooding of our area.

“I know what it feels, I have been there. I pray that God will grant succour to all other communities across Nigeria going through this flood. Amen.”