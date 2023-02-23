Unknown gunmen, on Wednesday, shot and killed the chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ohofia Agba Ward, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Hon. Monday Idoko.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the victim was shot on the head at his Onueke village, Ohofia-Agba community at about 11:00pm on Wednesday night.

A family source, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on the ground of anonymity amidst tears, said that the assailants entered the village and went to the victim’s house and dragged him out while asleep before shooting him on the head.

“My brother the story is very traumatic. It was a family member that alerted me that some unknown armed persons came to their house just before midnight, broke in and dragged him out before shooting him on the head.

“They wanted to rush him to the hospital but he died in the village. We have been in mourning mood since last night,” he said.

An APGA supporter in the area who also spoke on the groubd of anonymity, disclosed that the Late Idoko was busy making arrangements for a rescheduled visit to the area by the Ebonyi State APGA governorship candidate, Professor Benard Odoh, before his life was cut short by men of the underworld.

He described the deceased as a very industrious young man who gave his all in the service of the party and humanity.

It would be recalled that the APGA governorship candidate’s convoy was recently attacked few weeks ago near the same Agba where his driver and a Police Inspector were shot dead and others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) supporter, Emeka Nwusulor, was also shot dead by unknown gunmen at Ezzeagu Ward 1 in the same Ishielu Local Government Area of the State during an APC Campaign Ward rally in the area about a week ago.

LEADERSHIP gathered that unknown gunmen have been terrorising the area, threatening that there won’t be elections in the State while the State governor, Chief David Umahi, has mandated the security agencies to move to all the localities in the State and ensure that the hoodlums are fished out and prosecuted.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Chris Anyanwu, to speak on the incident proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.