Allied People’s Movement (APM) National Working Committee (NWC) has suspended six national officers and three state chairmen for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

According to the national secretary of APM, Oyadeyi Ayodele Adebayo in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday, this is one of the outcomes of the NWC meeting held in Abuja on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Those suspended include the national treasurer, Mrs Rose Gyar, national financial secretary, Nadir Baba, national publicity secretary, Muktar Sidi, national welfare officer, Abubakar Ahmed, national youth leader, Felix Idowu, vice chairman South East, Rowland Inyama, chairman Kaduna State chapter, Nuhu Soba and chairman Nasarawa State chapter, Abram Gyabo and chairman Federal Capital Territory, Thomas Akosu.

The suspended officers of the party allegedly held a kangaroo meeting and appointed the former national treasurer, Mrs Rose Gyar as the acting national chairman in flagrant violation of APM constitution registered with INEC.

The statement stated that “Article 10(7) of the party constitution provides that, ‘Two-third majority of the Executive Committee at all levels shall form a quorum’ for any meeting at the instance of the national chairman. Only six out of 20 members of the National Working Committee attended the purported meeting. It is obvious that any decision taken in the meeting was null and void and of no effect whatsoever in the operations of our great party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NWC has therefore set up a three-man disciplinary Committee which has Barr. Ken Ikeh as chairman, Hafsat Usman – secretary and Kalu Njoku member, to investigate the allegations, petitions and anti-party activities against the suspended officers and report back to the NWC in two weeks.

NWC reaffirmed the vote of confidence passed on the national chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in its meeting held on 5th February, 2022, in Abuja.