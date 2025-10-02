Maliyo Games, a Pan-African game development studio, has received global recognition from Apple and Google for its efforts in promoting African creativity and talent in the gaming industry.

The disclosure was made in a statement on Wednesday, revealing that Apple is set to feature Maliyo titles including Safari City, Crazy Ludo, Whot King, and Secret Letter—all inspired by African traditions, art, music, and everyday experiences.

The firm stated that “the recognition comes after Maliyo was highlighted in Google Play’s global #WeArePlay campaign, which profiled the studio’s founder, Hugo Obi, and its role in shaping Africa’s gaming ecosystem.”

Obi said the recognition validates the company’s vision of placing African creativity on the global stage. “At the heart of our success is the talent pipeline we’re nurturing across Africa—we’re building for today while inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. Central to that pipeline is GameUp Africa, Maliyo’s training program for aspiring developers. Since its launch in 2021, it has trained more than 6,000 young talents from over 20 African countries in programming, design, and audio engineering.

The 2025 edition of the program, now in its fifth year, recently commenced with a new cohort of participants.”

Obi added that Maliyo is also preparing to host its first developer-led gaming conference, MaliyoCON 2025, scheduled for December in Lagos. “The event will bring together creators, investors, and policymakers to discuss opportunities in Africa’s gaming industry and celebrate homegrown talent,” he said.

Founded in Lagos in 2012, Maliyo Games has developed over 40 culturally inspired titles and partnered on high-profile projects, including the Disney-backed Iwájú: Rising Chef.