Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed condolences to the family of late retired Inspector-General of Police, Dr Solomon Arase, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, as well as the government and people of Edo State over his death.

Advertisement

Makinde, in a statement on Sunday, described Arase’s death as a massive loss to Nigeria, noting that until his death, Arase was one of the most resourceful retired IGPs, with experience and expertise that could be useful to the country.

According to the governor, he shared a personal relationship with Arase dating back to his days as IGP, adding that the Oyo State Government also benefited immensely from Arase’s advice and expertise.

Makinde prayed to God to grant Arase a place in Paradise, while also watching over everyone and everything he left behind.

He said, “I have just heard about the death of my big brother, IGP Solomon Arase (rtd).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I condole with his family, the people and government of Edo State and the Inspector-General of Police, on this great loss.

“Retired IGP Arase’s death will leave a huge vacuum in the security sector, as he was one of the finest police officers in his days of active service and one of the retired Police Chiefs with experience and expertise that could have been useful to Nigeria in years to come.

“My relationship with him dates back to many years ago and his experience and expertise had proved useful to us in Oyo State at different points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is my prayer that God grants him a place in paradise and gives his family and friends the fortitude to bear this loss.”