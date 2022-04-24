The Northern Democratic Defense League (NDDL) has reacted to reports of an exercise carried out by eminent elders in the region which pruned the number of presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describing the process as judicious and the outcome as fair and credible.

The group however regretted reports that Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had rejected the consensus reached, saying it testified to Tambuwal’s inconsistencies.

Tambuwal was quoted by many national dailies shortly before the consensus outcome was released commending it as a good thing, healthy for the party, and saying ‘I’m thinking that the consensus will favour me.’

It noted that when the process did not favour him, he denied it totally, confirming his level of intolerance, the group said in a statement signed by it’s coordinator, Auwal Liti Darazo.

The statement noted that in place of the denial of the process by Tambuwal, the group of eminent elders and leaders of the region deserves respect particularly from him being the sole initiator of the process while commending the aspirants for their courage for standing firm for justice, fairness and inclusiveness.

The group said it takes genuine statesmanship for the eminent elders to have resolved that the North East and North Central should be given the chance this time around because the North West has been having it since the inception of the fourth republic democracy.

The group hailed the other co-aspirants who submitted themselves to the process and kept to their pledge to abide by its outcome and work for the general victory of the party and promotion of democracy ideals in the country.

The group congratulated Governor Bala Mohammad from the North East and former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki from the North Central and urged them to bridge any rift that could derail the process.