A group, Arewa Professionals Forum (APF) has urged the judiciary and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be just and fair in the trial of former accountant-general of the federation, (AGF) Mallam Ahmed Idris.

The call was made yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano in a response to an earlier statement issued by another group, Southern Solidarity Forum, (SSF) last week, in Osogbo the Osun State capital.

The group’s secretary, Comrade Muhammad Auwal said, “The former AGF, Mallam Ahmed Idris, has served this country meritoriously, regardless of the many lies and half-truths peddled against him by, particularly, some section of the press.

“This is nothing less than a media trial, exacerbated by fake news, which we have reasons to believe is the handiwork of his detractors, whose identity we all know.

“The assertions by Southern Solidarity Forum, through one Otunba Olagoke Fabiyi, that, Mallam Ahmed Idris, was trying to be ‘clever by half’ in order to deceive the EFCC, because, Mallam told the court, that he was deceived into making the statement by the EFCC.

“Mr Fabiyi must understand that, the Evidence Act, 2023, as amended, provides for the nullification of evidence earlier given, by a suspect, when there’s a clause taken under duress, deception, intimidation and manipulations.

“Therefore, the use of words like ‘childish’ by Mr Fabiyi, is needless, and smacks of ignorance,” he stated.

He further said, “The Nigerian Constitution guarantees the innocence of any accused persons, until he is proven guilty, through the provision of incontrovertible evidence in court.”

Responding to further questioning, the Arewa Professionals Forum, Northwest coordinator, Mallam Abdullahi Maidoki, stressed the need for caution since the matter is still in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We reiterate our confidence in the judiciary. The EFCC must be allowed to do their job. It is a federal agency.

“We find the call by Southern Solidarity Forum, to say the least, very preemptive. It showed there is an ulterior motive.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mallam Ahmed Idris, is a builder of future not destroyer. He provided thousands of youths with scholarships, secured jobs, paid tuition fees and provided employment to many more. This singular act alone, endeared him to the masses.

“He has no hand in the prolonged ASUU strike. In fact, it was through his efforts and resilience, the universities didn’t collapse. He was neither the minister of finance, nor that of education.

“Therefore, we have the moral obligation to frown at individuals or groups subjecting one of our own to ridicule and media trials. We would continue to follow diligently, and with keen interest, court proceedings regarding the case involving Mallam Ahmed Idris,” he said.