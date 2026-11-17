Arewa Think Tank has commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its interventions in the education sector, particularly the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and efforts to restore industrial harmony in Nigerian universities.

The convener of the group, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, gave the commendation while reacting to an address by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan, Chief Adebisi Akande, at the institution’s 78th Foundation Day celebration on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Yakubu described Akande’s address as a timely reflection on the challenges facing Nigeria’s higher education system, particularly the need for economic stability, sustainable university funding and improved institutional governance.

He said the Federal Government’s efforts to resolve disagreements with university-based unions and improve the conditions of service of academic staff were important steps towards stabilising the university system.

According to him, adequately funded and stable universities are essential to national development because of their contributions to research, innovation and professional development.

Yakubu particularly described NELFUND as a significant intervention capable of expanding access to higher education, especially for students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

He recalled that Akande, in his Foundation Day address, disclosed that NELFUND had processed almost two million student applications and disbursed approximately N400 billion across hundreds of tertiary institutions.

He said the initiative would help reduce financial barriers preventing qualified Nigerians from accessing higher education.

Yakubu urged the federal government to sustain and strengthen the scheme, stressing that access to education should not be determined by students’ financial circumstances.

The Arewa Think Tank convener also backed Akande’s call for an end to prolonged industrial disputes and disruptions to academic calendars, which he said had affected students, parents and the international competitiveness of Nigerian universities.

He urged the federal government, university authorities and academic unions to sustain dialogue, honour agreements and prioritise the future of students.