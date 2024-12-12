Leading asset management firms, ARM Investment Managers, has announced the launch of the ARM Sharia-Compliant Fixed Income Fund designed to provide sustainable financial growth opportunities while adhering to Sharia principles.

The firm disclosed in a statement that this innovative investment solution caters to individuals and organisations seeking to grow their wealth ethically, offering a portfolio that aligns with Islamic financial guidelines adding that the fund focuses on Sharia-compliant fixed-income instruments, such as Sukuks, Mudarabah contracts, and other non-interest financial products.

Executive director at ARM Investment Managers, Mounir Bouba, described the fund as a reflection of the firm’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation.

“At ARM, we are dedicated to creating investment solutions that resonate with the diverse values of our clients. The Sharia-compliant Fixed Income Fund empowers our clients to grow their wealth in alignment with their faith and ethical values, without compromising on competitive returns,” Bouba stated.

The statement further explains that, “The ARM Sharia-compliant Fixed Income Fund stands out for its thoughtful design and appeal to both faith-based and ethical investors. At its core, the fund is guided by Sharia principles, with an independent Sharia Advisory Board ensuring strict compliance in all investments. Investors can enjoy competitive returns, with the added benefit of semi-annual dividend payouts that offer both reliability and growth. Accessibility is another highlight, as retail investors can begin with a modest N10,000, while institutional and high-net-worth clients have tailored options starting at N20 million. Additionally, the fund provides a valuable opportunity for portfolio diversification, focusing on less volatile, asset-backed investments that combine ethical alignment with financial security.

“While the fund is designed with Islamic principles in mind, it is not restricted to Muslim investors. Individuals and organisations looking for ethical investment options that prioritise transparency and sustainability are encouraged to explore this offering.”