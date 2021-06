Armed robbers yesterday invaded the assembly complex of the Kogi State House of Assembly and took away valuables worth millions of naira, the speaker, Rt Hon Matthew Kolawole, said.

Advertisements





Speaking yesterday in Lokoja, he noted that armoured cables, TV sets and other office valuables were taken away.

He said the invasion of the complex had exposed the porous security at the complex.

According to him, the security needs to be overhauled.