Troops of Sector 1 Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III in conjunction with other security agencies following a credible intelligence report has on Wednesday 13 December 2023 apprehended a commander of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s armed affiliate the Eastern Security Network (ESN) one Mr Uchechukwu Akpa and three others at their hideout at Christ the King Catholic Church Ameta Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The arrest was made possible during a raid operation of their hideout while holding a meeting to take over the leadership of IPOB/ESN Auto Pilot Command Enugu State Chapter from apprehended former Commander Chocho and also planning to carry out attacks on own troops.

Akpa, known as the second-in-command to a previously captured IPOB/ESN leader, sustained a gunshot wound while attempting to flee during the raid. Three other suspects, Udoka Anthony Ude, Ikechukwu Ulanta, and Ezennaya Udeigewere, were also apprehended. Four live cartridges were recovered from the scene.

The success of the operation followed a credible intelligence tip, and further raids on Thursday, December 14, at another hideout in Nenwe, Agwu Local Government Area, yielded significant results. Troops seized a deadly arsenal, including an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 25 rounds of ammunition, and a pump-action rifle.

Major General HT Dada, the GOC 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, hailed the cooperation of other security agencies and expressed gratitude to the public for providing vital information. He urged continued vigilance and encouraged residents of the South East to report suspicious activities through the dedicated emergency line 193.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to protecting the lives and property of the good people of the South East region as we carry out our constitutional duties,” Dada emphasized, wishing everyone a peaceful and happy yuletide season.

*This operation marks a significant step in the fight against IPOB/ESN activities in the region. The army’s continued engagement with the public and swift response to intelligence reports demonstrate their commitment to maintaining security and stability in the South East.*