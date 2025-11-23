Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper identified as Umar Musa Geyi in Taraba State.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, Lt. Umar Muhammad, disclosed this in a statement issued to LEADERSHIP in Jalingo on Sunday.

He said the troops, acting on credible intelligence, trailed and arrested the suspect who had been on the wanted list in the Jandei Kulamu community in Wukari Local Government Area of the State.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops on 22 November 2025 apprehended Mr Umar Musa Geyi at Jandei-Kulamu in Wukari LGA.

“The suspect, who has been on the wanted list of security agencies, is believed to be a key member of a kidnapping syndicate that has terrorised several communities within the area.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is linked to the kidnapping of Alhaji Jano, a Fulani resident of the Jandei-Kulala general area, who was abducted on 13 November 2025 and remains in captivity. Mr Geyi was arrested after troops intercepted him during a phone conversation in which he confirmed the victim was still being held and demanded a ransom of ₦20 million for his release.

“The suspect is currently in custody undergoing further interrogation to determine the exact location of the victim and facilitate his safe rescue,” the Brigade spokesperson stated.