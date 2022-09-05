Nigerian Army has advised Imo residents to keep off the range area for its range classification exercise slated for September 5 through 9, 2022.

In a press release, the assistant director, army public relations, 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze, Owerri, Imo State, Capt. Joseph Akubo said the exercise is an annual event involving the use of arms and live ammunition, thus the need for the civilian public to stay away from the range area.

He said, “The ‘range classification exercise’ is an annual event of the Nigerian Army aimed at testing personnel effectiveness in weapon handling and firing efficiency. It is an annual event which involves the use of arms and live ammunition.

“I am directed to inform you that 34 Artillery Brigade will commence this year’s annual range classification exercise from 5th to 9th September, 2022 at the small arms shooting range, Obinze Barracks.

“The exercise will be conducted from 6 am to 6 pm daily throughout the stipulated period.

“In view of the above, the people of Obinze town and surrounding communities are strongly advised to keep away from the range area throughout the mentioned period,” he stated.