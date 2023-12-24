The Nigerian Army, following a successful operation in Gundumi forest in Sokoto, on Sunday handed over 66 persons rescued from bandits and kidnappers to the Sokoto State government.

The Garrison Commander 8 Division, Brigadier General Amos Tawasimi, while handing over the victims to the state government, said 52 of the members were rescued on Friday while another 14 persons were rescued on Saturday.

He commends the governor for his support to the security agents while assuring that his men will continue to live up to expectations.

Speaking while receiving the victims, Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, commended the Nigerian Army and other security agents in the state for their efforts and commitment in tackling insecurity in the state.

“Today marks another significant milestone in our fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and rustling in the state as our security operatives have succeeded in rescuing 66 victims who were kidnapped from various villages and communities in Sokoto and other neighbouring states.

“It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, 51 victims had been rescued after our gallant soldiers dislodged these criminals from their hideouts around Tangaza forest in Tangaza local government area of the state.

“As you may recall, our government has made security of lives and properties its priority. This is why we convey regularly security meetings with head of security agencies since coming on board, apart from other necessary support and logistics we have been given to our security operatives in order to ensure they discharge their constitutional responsibilities in the state with ease,” he said.

The governor further said, “Just three days ago, our government handed over 80 brand new patrol vehicles to our security agencies and the State House of Assembly has passed into law the bill which we had earlier sent to them on the establishment of community guards who will assist conventional security operatives in securing their respective communities.

“These and other measures taken by this administration which we don’t want to disclose to the public are all parts of our efforts to end the menace of armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in our state.”

Meanwhile, in his effort to support the rescued victims, the governor has donated a bag of rice, millet and maize in addition to one hundred thousand naira cash to each of them while reuniting with their families.

Also speaking, the former governor of Sokoto State , Senator Aliyu Wamakko, who handed over the relief items to the victims also announced the donation of one hundred thousand naira each to enable them to buy drugs and other items.