Nigerian troops of the Operation Sahel Sanity at Faskari local government area of Katsina state, killed no fewer than 10 suspected armed bandits and lost one soldier in the ongoing operation to restore normalcy in the North West states.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, the acting director defence, media operations and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, disclosed that the troops acted based on credible human intelligence gathering about movement of some bandits who were sighted crossing Garin Inu in Batsari LGA heading towards Bugaje in Jibiya LGA in Katsina state, ambushed and engaged them in a gun duel.

He said, “While at the ambush position, the gallant troops made contact with the marauding armed bandits and engaged them with overwhelming fire power thereby neutralizing 5 bandits while others escaped with varying degrees of injuries as indicated by traces of blood along their escape routes, further exploitation of the area by the gallant troops led to the capture of 3 AK-47 rifles and 2 AK 47 rifle magazines loaded with 18 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

“In another development, on 10 January 2021, troops deployed at Sabon Layi while clearing bandits enclaves around Maigora general area in Faskari LGA of Katsina state, came in contact with armed bandits at Unguwar Rimi leading to a fierce gun battle.

“The troops were swiftly reinforced by another team from Faskari and supported by Helicopter Gunship delivering a lethal blow to the criminals thereby forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray into the forest due to the troop’s superior fire power. During the exploitation phase of the operation, 5 bodies of neutralized bandits were found while several others were suspected to have escaped with gunshot wounds as indicated by blood stains on their escape route.