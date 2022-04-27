Commander, Nigerian Army Infantry Corps, Major General Victor Ezugwu, has charged troops to redouble their efforts towards the restoration of peace and security across the country.

He also challenged them to promote measures necessary for the restoration of total peace and security of Nigeria.

Ezugwu gave the admonition in his opening remarks at the sensitisation workshop with the theme “Upholding Ethics of the Nigerian Army and Promoting Professionalism and Social Responsibility of the Nigerian Soldier,” organised by Army Headquarters Garrison in Abuja.

He said the Nigerian Army is faced with the challenges of confronting multi-faceted and multi-dimensional threats to the security of the country.

Hence, the need to have a common understanding “of where we are as an Army, what is expected of us and where we are heading to, is very crucial to professionally defeating real and perceived threats by having events such as this which seeks to educate troops on their core competences as soldiers.”

He commended the Commander Army Headquarters Garrison Major General Kabir Garba for organising the workshop saying “the soldiering profession is guided by Ethics, Professionalism and Social Responsibility which are the major focus of the topics to be discussed during this workshop.”

Gen. Ezugwu commended the all-inclusiveness of the workshop by inviting other sister agencies particularly the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“This I believe is in consonance with the COAS vision which identified the focal philosophy of the NA to adopt deliberate mechanisms of operating in a joint environment.

“I am also glad that the workshop seeks to enlighten personnel on the need to uphold the core values, ethics and other traditional tenets of soldiering in Nigerian Army,” he said.

He said the workshop seeks to address the issues of trafficking of persons which are necessary for the safety of the children, wards and dependents of Army personnel. “I am highly optimistic that the purpose of this workshop will be achieved and the knowledge gained thereafter will improve our individual and collective professional capacity because of the caliber of the resource persons which include retired senior officers with vast experience in command and leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to conclude by urging all of you to redouble your efforts in promoting all measures that are necessary for the restoration of total peace and security to our beloved fatherland. The Nigerian Army will not relent in discharging its constitutional roles professionally under the guidance of the Chief of Army Staff,” he said.

Earlier, General Kabir Garba who was represented by the Chief of Staff AHQ Brig Gen Jefasin Feboke said the workshop was an indication of the premium the COAS places on training in the Nigerian Army.