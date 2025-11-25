The Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade and Land Component Commander, Operation Udoka, Brigadier General Ibrahim Mu’azu Abbas, has decorated 315 soldiers at the Brigade in Obinze, Owerri, Imo State.

Newly deployed spokesperson for the 34 Artillery Brigade Owerri, Major Hashimu Sa’ad Abdullahi, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Abbas disclosed this during the decoration ceremony of newly promoted of the soldiers from Lance Corporal to Corporal, Corporal to Sergeant, Sergeant to Staff Sergeant, and Staff Sergeant to Warrant Officers, held at the 34 Artillery Brigade Parade Ground, Owerri.

Brig.-Gen. Abbas said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu was committed to reward hard work, discipline and professionalism, saying “your promotion today is part of the COAS mandate to strengthen our operational readiness. I expect you to justify this confidence,” he told the troops.

He disclosed that the elevation of the personnel across various units within the Brigade was not only a recognition of individual excellence but also a strategic step toward enhancing their operational capability, particularly in ongoing operations under operation Udoka.

Further, the Commander urged the newly decorated soldiers to remain focused, diligent, and loyal, noting that higher ranks come with greater responsibilities.

He charged them to intensify their efforts in support of the 82 Division’s drive to guarantee peace and security across the South-East.

According to him, their new ranks should motivate them to demonstrate higher levels of discipline, loyalty, and operational efficiency, particularly in ongoing operations under Operation Udoka.