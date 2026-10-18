Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued a kidnap victim, neutralised two suspected kidnappers and recovered N10 million ransom in Falgore Forest, Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The victim, identified as Alhaji Kabiru Aliyu, was abducted on October 11, 2026, at Fanyabo village in the forest while returning from Yandoka Market in Kaduna State around midnight.

The kidnappers subsequently contacted his family in Yan Taburmi village and demanded a ransom for his release.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Major Babatunde Zubairu.

According to the statement, troops of 3 Brigade, operating under Operation MESA, launched an operation following credible intelligence, in collaboration with the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and local hunters.

The operation led to the neutralisation of two suspected kidnappers and the rescue of Aliyu, while other members of the gang fled into the forest.

The statement added that the troops recovered N10 million reportedly paid by the victim’s family as ransom during a subsequent search of the area.

It said the recovered money was returned to the victim and his family.

The Commander, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Saka Jimoh, commended the troops for their alertness, professionalism and fighting spirit.

Jimoh reaffirmed the brigade’s commitment to sustaining operations against criminal elements and preventing further security breaches in the area.

He also urged residents to provide credible and timely information to security agencies to support efforts to maintain peace and security in Kano State.