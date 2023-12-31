Arsenal faced another setback in their pursuit of the Premier League title with a 2-1 loss to Fulham, while Tottenham’s 3-1 victory over Bournemouth brought them closer to securing a top-four spot in London, United Kingdom.

Despite Bukayo Saka’s early goal for Arsenal, their momentum faded, and Raul Jimenez’s strike for Fulham turned the tide.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s late goal sealed Fulham’s win, marking Arsenal’s second defeat in a span of four days.

This string of losses has dented Arsenal’s hopes of clinching their first league title in two decades, leaving them in fourth place, trailing leaders Liverpool by two points and level with Manchester City, having played an extra game.

Tottenham, on the other hand, closed the gap to just one point from securing a Champions League spot, defeating Bournemouth 3-1.

Pape Sarr’s early goal for Tottenham set the stage for their victory, despite Dominic Solanke’s efforts for Bournemouth hitting the crossbar. Son Heung-min’s impressive goal, his last before his departure for the Asia Cup, sealed Spurs’ win.

As Arsenal faces a three-week hiatus before their next league match, they risk slipping from the top-four positions with Tottenham now in contention to overtake them.