In a compelling display of artistic expression, the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and Maigaskiya Visuals, recently hosted an impactful art curation event aimed at raising awareness about prostate cancer.

The event, themed „Brushing off the Silence,“ served as a platform to convey the message about the significant impact of prostate cancer in Nigeria through various art forms such as painting, dance, and craftwork.

Led by the wife of former governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, the initiative highlighted the importance of partnerships in effectively reaching targeted audiences with vital health information.

Shinkafi-Bagudu said the Art for Cancer event exemplified how partnerships can leverage art to promote awareness in an engaging and ambient environment.

Despite challenges such as underreporting and limited access to healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa, she said initiatives like this underscore the importance of education and awareness in addressing the growing burden of cancer within the region.

The director of government affairs and policy at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (Country), Mr. Ikechukwu Ofuani, said Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine is committed to educating men over 40 about prostate cancer screening and urged active participation in examinations, emphasising the partnership‘s dedication to supporting initiatives that raise awareness about prostate cancer.

Also speaking for Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Nkechi Ukaiwe, country manager for the organisation in Nigeria and Ghana, reiterated the importance of ongoing support for such initiatives, highlighting their leading role in Nigeria.

Convener of Maigaskiya Visuals, Abdullah-Uthman Maigaskiya, said the exhibition‘s focus was on depicting the societal impact of prostate cancer and announced that proceeds from the auctioned artworks would contribute to the campaign against cancer.

He said with innovative collaborations and creative initiatives like the Art for Cancer Show, organisations like the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, and their partners are making significant strides in raising awareness and promoting early detection of prostate cancer, ultimately working towards reducing its impact on society.