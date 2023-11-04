It was yet another milestone for the management of Aruwa Capital Management, Africa’s foremost private sector-led equity fund as it emerged the ‘Impact Investor of the Year 2023’ winner.

Adesuwa Rhodes is the Founder and managing partner of Aruwa Capital Management. In 2022 and 2023, Adesuwa, who was named as one of the Top 100 African Leaders under the age of 40 by the Institut Choiseul, is set to play a major role in the economic development of the African continent.

Also, in 2023, Adesuwa received national recognition from the Governor of Lagos State, as one of the 150 women in Nigeria contributing towards achieving gender equity and nation building.

With Aruwa Capital’s $20 million fund backed by global institutions, Adesuwa is the only female GP in Nigeria to raise over $10 million in a first fund.

Announcing the recognition on its verified Instagram handle, the Aruwa Capital Management, while expressing gratitude to the organizers of the award, said it was a testament in spearheading impact investment in a transformative way.

“At Aruwa Capital, we believe in the power of seamless intersection of strong financial returns and impact. Our international gender lens strategy combined with our growth equity strategy for underserved SME’s reflects this commitment.

“We are dedicated to creating jobs and empowering women through our investment, and driving positive change in the African ecosystem.

“Receiving the recognition is not just a milestone; it is a celebration of the countless hours, dedication, and passion that our team has poured into making a difference. The award is not just for us, it is for every entrepreneur, investor and partner who believes in the potential of impact investing.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the organizers, partners, panel of judges and everyone involved in making this event a reality. We also commend the finalists in the category as well; we are all winners because we share a common mission, making a meaningful impact in the world. We are also grateful to our investors, partners, IC, advisory board that make our mission possible every day.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we renew our commitment to creating lasting and positive change for the African continent. Aruwa Capital is shaping a better future, one impact investment at a time,” it stated.