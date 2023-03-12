It will be another round of politics in the 10th Assembly. Every region will be waiting for their political party to zone good offices to their place.

Mostly, the presiding officers of the national assembly always emerged from different zones of the President and the Vice President.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) which presently has the majority of members-elect in the National Assembly will be meeting with them at the presidential villa tomorrow.

There is likely going to be discussions around zoning of the national assembly offices.

But the North Central had already shown their interest for the office of the Senate President with the Niger East Senator Sani Musa as the major contender.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan who hails from the same region with the Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima is still eyeing a comeback.

Also, Senate chief whip, Orji Uzo Kalu, a friend to the Senate President and coming from the South Eastern part of Nigeria is also eyeing the Senate President seat.

Sen Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State who has never hidden his interest of wanting to become Senate President is also on the race. He is representing the South South Region.

Also, the Chairman, Senate committee on appropriation, Barau Jibrin, who hails from Kano North, North Western Nigeria also want to be a Senate President.

Also, former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole who don’t have a legislative experience is said to be in the race for the office of the Senate President.

But a foremost Civil Society Organisation in Nigeria, the Campaign For Democracy (CD), has advocated the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the North Central geopolitical zone in the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.

The pro-democrcy group maintained that the North Central deserved the nation’s number three position in the interest of fairness, equity and Justice

The CD, through its General Secretary, Ifeanyi Odili, explained that the North Central zone had been seriously marginalized in Nigeria since 1999.

The group is of the opinion that Senator Sani Musa should be supported to be the next Senate President.

“When you look at the North Central zone, Senator Musa is the most ranking senator that should be supported by all for the position of the Senate President.

“What the All Progressives Congress (APC) should do is to zone the office of the president of the Senate to the North Central, so as to compensate the people for their massive support and vote in the recent Presidential and National Assembly elections,” the group said.

It was gathered that following the declaration of interest of the Niger East Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to contest for the office of the Senate President in the 10th Assembly, newly elected lawmakers and associates have declared that he will be the dark horse if the position is zoned to the North Central.

Some of the newly elected lawmakers who collected their certificate of return on Wednesday declared that Sani Musa has paid his dues.

It was gathered that Senators from the North Central Zone are also insisting that Sani Musa, who will protect the interest of the zone and that of the Nigerian people, is supported to be the next Senate President.

The associates of the Senator and his colleagues who spoke said the Niger East Lawmaker has gathered the needed experience to lead.