AS Roma International Academy, an offshoot of the AS Roma FC, have signed-in Miss Maryam Bukar Hassan also known as ‘Alhanislam’, a celebrity influencer and one of Nigeria’s leading young poets and spoken word artists as its brand ambassador for Africa in Abuja.

This was contained in a release signed by Mr. Robinson Adakosa, the representative of the AS Roma international football academy in Africa and the president of the Garden City Panthers FC.

According to Mr. Adakosa, the choice of Alhanislam as the brand ambassador for the African branch of the international academy which happens to be located in Nigeria will serve as the face and voice of the academy. “A football enthusiast and player herself, Alhanislam will throw her weight behind the academy’s recruitment drive amongst other things. The partnership is also in sync with Alhanislam’s core focus on youth empowerment and development”.

Alhanislam, who was also recently honoured with the Royal African Awards at the Ooni of Ife’s palace, is a celebrity Influencer and one of Nigeria’s leading young poets and spoken word artists.

AS Roma International Academy is recognised throughout the world for the quality of its youth team. The academy program stands for AS Roma’s dedication to training young players in sports and education, transmitting the club’s work philosophy and values to the rest of the world.

The Academy is a high performance, all-year-round football academy, dedicated to all boys and girls aged between 3 and 17.