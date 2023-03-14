The Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, has said that, among other things, the governor’s massive investments in road constructions, would give the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory in the next Saturday’s House of Assembly elections in the State.

In a chat with journalists in Benin City, Iyoha said the beneficiaries of the roads are voters, who are resident in Edo State and were convinced that the only way more of such infrastructure can get to them was to have a State House of Assembly that would complement what the governor has already started by making people-friendly laws.

He, therefore, appealed to the people of the State to vote the candidates of the PDP on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

According to him, “We have a governor who believes strongly that the people know what they are benefiting from this administration in all areas which we cannot be exhausted in just one chat.

“For instance, looking at the road infrastructure, there are massive opening up of hundreds of communities across the three senatorial zones of the state and you know the role roads play in the movement of farm produce from the farms to the nearest markets.

“Have you gone to St. Saviour Road recently to see the massive work already done by this administration? That road has been abandoned over the years and successive governments had only gone there to campaign and never followed up with actions but go there today.

“That is a road that cuts across not less than 10 communities. Do you know the number of people living in that axis of the state? Have the people of Edo State forgotten the Irhiri Road that connects the Airport Road to the by-pass by Sapele Road which has opened several communities in that area? That road is 18.5-kilometre long passing through Irhirhi, Aruogba, Obazagbon, Oke-Oroma, Obagienevbosa, Ogheghe and Sapele Road bypass.

“That road has been an alternative to people staying after the by-pass to come to town and it has hugely reduced the pains of passing through that Sapele Road axis which has been abandoned by the federal government. As I speak to you, work is still on-going in Ekheuan Road.

“Go to Edo Central, the same massive road construction is on-going, go to Edo North, you will see the same thing. The Jagbe Road in Etsako West has been serving as an alternative to road users as result of the inability of the federal government to fix the Benin–Auchi–Okenne Road.

“The people know and that is why we are appealing to them to vote for the candidates of the PDP on Saturday so that the governor will be empowered to do more.”