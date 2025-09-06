The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Hon. Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, has praised the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) for their dedication to advancing healthcare delivery in the country.

Speaking through Prof. John Emaimo, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences, Enugu, at the 14th Biennial Delegates Conference of MDCAN, Dr. Salako lauded the association’s “commitment to improving the health and well-being of Nigerians.”

The conference, themed “Physician, Heal Thyself,” emphasised the importance of doctors prioritizing their own health to be better equipped to care for their patients.

Dr. Salako, in his address, acknowledged the mental health challenges confronting medical practitioners globally, noting that Nigerian doctors were not exempted. He specifically mentioned the “Otanisi psychosis” and the “Japa syndrome,” which he described as issues that continue to affect the medical community in Nigeria.

While commending the resilience and sacrifices of Nigerian doctors, the minister stressed the need for self-care among practitioners. “It is important that doctors seek help when needed,” he urged, calling on participants to engage in meaningful discussions that could lead to solutions for the country’s health sector.

On the government’s role, the minister reaffirmed its responsibility to create a more supportive environment for healthcare workers. According to him, this includes improving welfare packages, infrastructure, and other requirements for safe healthcare delivery.

Although unable to attend in person, Dr. Salako extended his goodwill to the delegates, wishing them a successful and impactful gathering.

The Enugu conference brought together medical and dental consultants from across Nigeria to deliberate on issues affecting the profession and propose solutions. The resolutions from the event, observers say, are expected to contribute significantly to strengthening the healthcare system.

Prof. Emaimo, delivering the minister’s closing remarks, expressed appreciation to MDCAN for their continued efforts. “The government recognises your commitment to advancing the field of medicine in Nigeria and commends your dedication to improving the health and well-being of our citizens,” he stated.