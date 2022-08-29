As total telecommunications services provider, Globacom, celebrates its 19th year of operations, the company has lauded Nigerians for their loyalty to the network.

In a press statement signed by its Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Bisi Koleosho, in commemoration of its anniversary, Globacom showered praises on its subscribers and Nigerians in general for their unflinching support since August 29, 2003.

“We appreciate you for your faith in the company and restate our commitment to the provision of world-class communications and digital services”, the company said, adding, “This is in line with the corporate promise we made at launch to build a robust communications and technology infrastructure that would consistently deliver value to its esteemed customers.

“As we celebrate our remarkable achievements these past 19 years, we wish to thank our subscribers for keeping faith with us .We assure them that Globacom will remain a catalyst for socio-economic empowerment not only in Nigeria but also in Africa”, Mr. Koleosho said, adding that the company is constantly investing massively in new technologies to exceed customer expectations”.

According to Koleosho “Globacom has been carrying out an aggressive roll-out of network equipment and upgrade of its sites to 4G-LTE across the country in order to continue to offer high speed and quality data experience to its over 56 million subscribers. Said he, ‘ The process covers the entire scope of telecoms infrastructure upgrade from the core network to access network, transmission and IP network, fiber network, metro access and backbone infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

volves rollout of new sites to increase network coverage in areas that need improvement and to also densify and ease off already congested areas. This ultimately improves customers’ network experience and satisfaction in terms of service delivery, network quality and coverage”.

The network operator has been committed to the provision of unique and world class services including its international telecom operations with Glo Gateway, the International Wholesale Voice and Data Exchange and Trading Business Unit of Globacom. It is the first operator in Africa to launch gateway switches outside the continent to carry international voice and data traffic. Glo 1, the first privately owned submarine cable, has also addressed the bandwidth requirements of the West African sub-region and led to crashing of data tariffs.

Its unrelenting commitment to the enhancement of its services has led to massive investments in digital technology, continuous rollout of a wide array of value- added services and far-reaching and unique marketing initiatives.