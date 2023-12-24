The Kogi State governor-elect, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, has felicitated with Christian faithful on the occasion of commemorating the birth of Christ, urging Kogites and Nigerians at large to imbibe the spirit of nation building and sacrifice for the greatness of Nigeria.

In a statement by the Media Office of the Governor-Elect, Ododo said the commemoration of the birth of Christ is a period “for deep reflection on the need to think and act in manners that bring glory to our nation.

“It is Christmas and its significance to the Christians is immense. I rejoice with Christians and Nigerians on this auspicious period when we celebrate the birth of Christ and his service to humanity.

“This is a period for sober reflection and commitment to practices and attitudes that can help build our nation. Christ was selfless and completely committed to the service and redemption of humanity.

“As leaders and citizens, we must constantly remind ourselves of the need to support the weak and provide for the needy in the society. We must promote our nation with the right policies and patriotic zeal.

“It is heartwarming that our party and our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has shown immense and an unimpeachable commitment to humanitarian activities by putting in place, deliberate policies to stamp out poverty and give the people meaningful lifelihood.

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our President and leader, His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello also worked with policies that has drastically reduced poverty in Kogi State.”

The governor-elect promised to build on the legacies of the outgoing Governor Yahaya Bello when he assumed the leadership of the state in January 2024.

“For eight years, we have watched at close quarters, an administration that has redefined the place of Kogi State in the national polity and which has been fair to all religions and ethnic divides.

“When we step into the big shoes in January, we shall build on these legacies. I have been hired by the people of Kogi State to be their servant. My team and I will serve with every sense of responsibility and iron-cast commitment to the development of the state.

“We will defend the interest of all ethnic and religious persuasions and foster an unbreakable bond among the people as a platform for prosperity and development,” he added.