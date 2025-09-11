The Emir of Ilorin and chairman of Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the Council of Ilorin Emirate Imams, on Thursday, acknowledged and hailed the strides of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in making the state safe and peaceful.

At a special prayer organised by the Emir in support of the governor’s efforts at ridding the state of criminal elements in whatever guise, Emir Sulu-Gambari and the Chief Imam of Ilorin praised him for not leaving any stone unturned in his efforts to make the state safe for all to live.

A high-powered government delegation led by the senior adviser/counselor to the governor, Alh. Saadu Salahu, attended the prayer which was held at the inner court of the Emir’s palace in Ilorin, the state capital.

Other members of the government delegation included a former non-executive director of NNPCL, Dr Ghali Alaaya; special adviser (Special Duties), Alh AbdulRazaq Jiddah; chairman, Lower Niger River Development Authority, Alh. AbdulLateef Alakawa; commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Afeez Abolore; an APC stalwart, Alh AbdulRahman Giwa; special adviser (Media), Alh. Bashir Adigun; senior special assistant on Religion (Islam), Alh Ibrahim Danmaigoro; senior

special assistant on Politics (Kwara Central), Alh Abubakar Sulaiman; commissioner for Education, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe; commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulqawiyy Olododo; special adviser, Party Affairs, Alh Mashood Alaka, and special adviser (Political), Mr Femi Whyte.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, the chairman of Kwara Central APC Elders Caucus, Alh Mustapha Kobe, Alh Razaq Lawal (coordinator) and an APC stalwart, Alh Usman Bibire Ajape, were also in attendance.

In his opening remarks, Emir Sulu-Gambari said: “This prayer is in support of our hardworking governor. We recognised the need for us to support his efforts at making the state safe for all to live. We appreciate his efforts and we need to let him know that we are always with him.

“This special prayer is to acknowledge the governor’s unrelenting efforts at developing the state and in ensuring that all our communities are ridden of criminal elements. This prayer also demonstrates our love for our dear governor in whom we are well pleased.”

The Emir charged the Chief Imam of Ilorin and other Imams in Ilorin Emirate and across the state to continue to offer special prayers for peace and tranquility to reign supreme in Ilorin, Kwara, and Nigeria at all times.

He further requested the Imams to always remember Governor AbdulRazaq in their prayers, saying that the governor has made Ilorin Emirate proud.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammed Bashir Salihu, noted that:”The governor is toiling day and night to make the state safe and peaceful. This is what motivated the Emir to organise this prayer.”

Leading the Council of Ulamas, the Chief Imam and the Ummah recited the entire Holy Qur’an, using the ancentral hard copy of Sheikh Alimi’s Qur’an to seek Allah’s intervention for permanent peace, security and safety of Ilorin, Kwara State and Nigeria at large.