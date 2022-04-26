Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square yesterday adjourned the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspected killer of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, to April 26.

Adesanya was forced to adjourn the case due to the objections raised by defence counsel to the admissibility of the deceased bank statements, which the prosecution attempted to tender in evidence.

The defence lawyers, Onwuka Egwu, who represented the first defendant, Chidinma Ojukwu and Babatunde Busari who represented the second defendant, Adedapo Quadri both contested the integrity of the bank statements.

The 22-year-old 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos was docked before the court alongside Quadri on an eight counts charge bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

The state also arraigned Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma, from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7 was said to have been recovered on one count.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, two representatives from Access Bank Plc and Guarantee Bank, appeared before the court to tender the statements of account of the deceased as evidential documents.

But Egwu and Busari objected to a commercial bank statements on the ground that it was different from the account details already tendered to the court as an exhibit.

Following the development, the Lagos State deputy director of public prosecution, A. O. Oluwafemi, prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable him to correct the error.

Justice Adesanya then adjourned the matter to Tuesday, April 26.