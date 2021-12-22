Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and chairman of Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank, Atedo Peterside, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Peterside said he tested positive despite being double-vaccinated and receiving a booster dose.

Peterside, in a statement he issued yesterday, said: “There was an outbreak of COVID in my house as last weekend approached and so I told myself that I must do the correct thing.

“I immediately went into self-isolation (because I had been exposed) and started cancelling all physical engagements that I had committed to attend over the course of the next few days.

“One of the first casualties was a Future Leaders Network event billed for Saturday morning in Ikoyi where I was supposed to be the keynote speaker.

“I contacted them and offered to deliver my keynote address virtually instead. Dr Tony Rapu (Medical Doctor & Pastor) was the intermediary for this engagement.

“He was the one who pressured me to commit to being the keynote speaker at this event that was organised by a bunch of highly responsible young men.

“They decided to postpone their event on account of my physical absence; they felt it was too late in the day to hurriedly arrange for my virtual participation instead.”

He also explained that after his samples were taken on Monday, the result came back positive on Tuesday.

According to him, “In any case, my latest COVID test had been taken on Monday morning by 54-Gene and the result was not yet out.

“This morning (Tuesday) I woke up and saw an email that came in overnight containing my COVID test result from Monday (yesterday) morning and it was positive.”