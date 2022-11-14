Nigeria’s hurdles queen and world record-holder, Tobi Amusan, has made the final five shortlist for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2022.

The final shortlist was announced on World Athletics official website on Monday with Amusan as the only African woman to make the final cut for the prestigious individual award.

She will contest the award with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sydney’s McLaughlin of USA, Peru’s Kimberly Garcia and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela.

According to World Athletics, a three-way voting process determined the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans logged their decisions online via the World Athletics social media platforms where a record 1.3 million votes were registered.

The World Athletics Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result. The voting closed on October 31, 2022.

The World Athletes of the Year will be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms on December 5, as part of the 2022 World Athletics Awards.

It is a memorable 2022 for Amusan, who won the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, emerged champion at the Diamond League, Birmingham Commonwealth Games, African Championship and set a world 100m hurdles record of 12.12.