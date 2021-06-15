The newly elected factional president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Tonobok Okowa has affirmed that his mandate as president would prioritise athletes and coach’s welfare.

Advertisements





Okowa made this assertion during his acceptance speech after he was unanimously elected in Abuja on Monday.

“First of all, my mandate is all about the athletes and coaches, we’ll make sure we give them an enabling environment to succeed, we will give priority to the welfare package. We have to draw up our programs and ensure we do proper budget especially the one that will favour the Athletes and coaches and ensure they excel”

The newly elected executive assured that they will work in unison with all zones to fulfill their mandate.