Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

A press release personally signed by Atiku yesterday said President Buhari at 80 continues to be a motivation for inner strength. The PDP presidential flag-bearer prays for President Buhari “to continue to enjoy the grace of good health and vitality, as he continues to play his leadership roles in Nigeria and Africa.”