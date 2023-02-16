Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was in Jigawa State yesterday, where he promised to invest heavily in agriculture and commerce for jobs creation, poverty eradication and food security if elected president.

Atiku who was in Jigawa for his final campaign tower to Northwest states reiterated his determination to open more opportunities for the flow of wealth in Nigeria.

He said if he becomes the next president of Nigeria, he will work tirelessly to ensure that every part of the country was supported to utilise their area of comparative advantage in human and mineral resources for social and economic development.

“I knew Jigawa State strength in agriculture, we will support you with modern technology to improve your livestock and crops production.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ I believe with improved agricultural practice and value chain, Jigawa can be one of the major exporters of non-oil product in Nigeria and Dutse Airport will be the busiest Cargo Airport in the North,” he said.

“For free movement I will also reopen our borders to encourage import and export of legal goods and services for the creation of more job opportunities that will translate into growth and development in Nigeria,” Atiku stated.

In his speech at the presidential rally held at Malam Aminu Kano Triangle Dutse, the former Jigawa State governor Alhaji Sule Lamido described Atiku Abubakar as a good politician who always kept the promise he made.

Lamido urged Jigawa electorates to vote for Atiku and all other PDP candidates as the party has the answer to the Nigerian system failures caused by poor governance in the last seven years.