The immediate past national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for emerging the Presidential and Vice Presidential flag bearer of the party for the 2023 general election, stating that the party’s journey of returning to Aso Rock has begun.

Secondus, in a statement from his media office, commended the duo for the maturity they brought into the contest which must have been responsible for their eventual victory.

The former national chairman described Atiku as a square peg in a square hole whose pedigree in the nation’s political space remains outstanding and speaks for itself.

Secondus said Atiku’s choice of Okowa as his running mate reflects his knack for picking good heads to be around him for the gargantuan task ahead.

He added that with the picking of a running mate, the candidacy is complete and PDP is now set for the inevitable journey back to Aso Rock come 2023.