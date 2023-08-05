In continuation of last week’s strategic meeting, former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; his running mate and former Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa; Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) attended a stakeholders’ meeting at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja on Saturday.

The meeting follows a similar one, which was held last week at the Abuja residence of a chieftain of the party and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi.

Also present at the venue of this Saturday’s meeting were Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), and Peter Mbah (Enugu). However, Rivers State governor, Siminalaye Fubara, was absent.

Unlike the last meeting, members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) are present at the meeting.

The National Assembly Caucus members, and representatives of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) also attended the meeting.