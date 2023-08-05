The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District of Rivers State, Senator Onyesoh Allwell Heacho, has lauded the ministerial nominee from Kogi State, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu’s credentials.

He also lauded his honesty, and dedication to national service at the recent Senate ministerial screening on Friday.

Onyesoh described Audu as a marvel to behold and a highly honest and experienced Nigerian youth.

He said, “He has contributed the highest tax amount among the nominees and is a strong, highly experienced young individual.”

The Rivers East Senator, while supporting Audu’s nomination, also endorsed him as an embodiment of Nigerian youths, adding that his worth was not based on family connections or political affiliations.

The commendation came after Senator Onyesoh questioned Senator Bello Muhammed, a ministerial nominee from Sokoto State about his academic achievements during the Senate screening session, drawing attention to his School Leaving Certificate with only two credits and how he managed to gain admission into University. This inquiry sparked national discussions, underscoring the ongoing Senate’s diligent ministerial screening exercise.