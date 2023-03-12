Atlantic Exhibition Nigeria Limited, organisers of BUILDMACEX Nigeria expo, has said that it will boost and transform the building, construction and machinery industry in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa with its upcoming exhibition.

BUILDMACEX 2023 Exhibition, one of West Africa’s largest expos on the building, construction, and machinery industry will be taking place in Lagos from March 21 to March 23, 2023.

Managing director of Atlantic Exhibition, Mr Ayo Olugbade, revealed that the eighth edition of BUILDMACEX 2023 has 5,000 participants, 200 exhibitors, 15 countries, 20 speakers and 10 sponsors who have all confirmed to attend the two-day exhibition.

He added that the exhibition is an international conference focused on transforming the building, construction, and machinery industry in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa.

Olugbade highlighted that the product niches of the exhibition will include; flooring, ceiling, walling, kitchen and bathroom, painting and decoration and chemicals, marble and ceramic, windows and doors, finishing materials, furniture and interior design, aluminum, hardware and construction tools, elevators and escalators, metal and steel, wood and plastic and composite, building automation, machinery and equipment, safety and security, electric equipment, cables and wires, generators and transformers, energy systems equipment, solar technologies, heating, cooling, ventilation, air conditioning, pumps and valves, pipes and fittings, and refrigeration systems.

He emphasised that, “the exhibition is a Business to Business (B2B) exhibition that aims to drive and support acceleration changes in every aspect of architectural design, building, construction, and machinery through the application of modern technologies as it concerns the industry.

“Visitors and exhibitors will be connected to real-time buyers, distributors, and manufacturers of brands, and there will be masterclasses sessions focused on fire safety and protection, building interior innovation, BIM and digital construction, supply chain and logistics, financing, real estate revolution, and building, construction, and machine innovation.”

Olugbade noted that Golden Diamond Industrial Manufacturing Company Limited is one of the sponsors of BUILDMACEX 2023, saying that “Golden Diamond produces luxury ceramic sanitary ware, namely the Milano-set, Bath-set, Athens-set, Berne-set, squatter as well as other bathroom items like water heaters, faucets, floor drainage, magic hoses, flexible hoses and hand showers.”

He urged trade dealers and importers of building, construction, and machinery tools and materials to attend the event to meet directly with manufacturers and get first-hand knowledge of products that might interest them to start a business with.