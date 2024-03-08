Worried by the incessant killing of security operatives in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital and its environs, the Ebonyi State governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, has directed that nobody, no matter how highly placed, is authorised to use vehicle with tinted glasses and siren in any part of the State.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Monday Uzor, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP on Friday, said that the governor also noted that it has become a grievous offence for anybody in any part of the State to use vehicles without plate numbers and licences.

“Accordingly, Law Enforcement Agencies have been directed to apprehend offenders and impound their vehicles.

“Such offender(s) must be properly interrogated and such vehicles can only be released with clearance from the Office of the Governor,” he said.

Dr. Uzor further stated that the decision of the governor was based on his determination to secure the lives and property of residents of the State and warned everyone to adhere strictly to the directives.